South Carolina man accused of stabbing brother during argument over moving out

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina man is accused of stabbing his brother while they were arguing about him moving out, according to WHNS.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in Spartanburg around noon Wednesday. Arriving officers spoke with a woman who said her son, 18-year-old Spencer Leach, stabbed her other son during an argument in the kitchen.

Leach reportedly told his mother that he was moving out earlier that morning. The mother later called his brother to come over and speak to Leach.

While talking, things allegedly got heated and Leach pulled out a knife and stabbed his brother.

Police later found him behind the apartment complex with a cut on his hand.

Leach was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery.