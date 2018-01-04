× Some Triad schools closed, delayed Friday due to weather conditions

Some Piedmont Triad school systems will operate on delays or close Friday due to cold temperatures and hazardous driving conditions.

The following school systems have announced closings or delays for Friday:

Alamance-Burlington School System (closed Friday)

Randolph County Schools (closed Friday)

Montgomery County Schools (closed Friday)

Caswell County Schools (closed Friday)

Patrick County Schools (closed Friday)

Guilford County Schools (two-hour delay)

Davidson County Schools (two-hour delay)

Davie County Schools (two-hour delay)

Elkin City Schools (two-hour delay)

Lexington City Schools (two-hour delay)

Thomasville City Schools (two-hour delay)

Rockingham County Schools (two-hour delay)

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (two-hour delay)

Stokes County Schools (two-hour delay)

Surry County Schools (two-hour delay)

Click here to see all the latest closings and delays for Friday.

The snow has ended in the Piedmont, but now we face a bone-chilling period of cold weather. Temperatures will stay below freezing through Sunday afternoon, so measures to prevent damage and injury from the cold need to continue for the next several days.

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at midnight tonight and run through Friday morning’s commute.

Friday and Saturday, skies remain mostly sunny and highs will be consistently near 30°.