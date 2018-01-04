Ramseur first responders team up to provide heater for woman in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMSEUR, N.C. -- For the first responders in Ramseur, the job is to protect and often save lives.

“That's what we try to do every day that we are here. In whatever manner that may be,” Police Chief Larry Lewallen said.

It was no different Sunday night when firefighters there responded to a call, only to find out about a different kind of emergency.

“We had a citizen approach Chief Ledwell, the fire chief here in Ramseur. It started out wanting to know if we would clean a chimney. We do not do that, but that lead into a further conversation about getting a citizen some help,” firefighter Josh Thayer said.

“Chief Ledwell passed the info on to us and we were able to pass that information to information on to Chief Lewallen,” he said.

Tuesday morning, Lewallen received a call from Thayer about a woman in town who had no heat in her house.

“Come to find out she was heating in an unsafe manner with an electric stove,” Lewallen said.

“It was literally like you were standing outside,” firefighter Chris Suites said.

Hearing the news, Lewallen knew there was only one thing he could do.

“So, my first instinct was to go up to Silver Dollar Gun and Pawn shop. I know they have kerosene heaters there for sale,” he said.

Within a matter of hours Tuesday, Lewallen and members of both the police and fire department had picked up the heater and made a surprise delivery.

“She tried to give me a little snow globe with some flowers in it before we left. I told my trainee I almost broke down,” Lewallen said.

“That was her way to give back to us but we are not here for that. You know, we wanted to make sure that she was here another day,” Thayer said.

That woman tells FOX8 that she is thankful to the first responders for the new heater.

Ramseur first responders say if you know of anyone without heat that you should call either 911 or your local police and fire departments for help.​