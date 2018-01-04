Police looking for man accused of robbing Family Dollar in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a Family Dollar store in Graham Tuesday night.

Officers went to the Family Dollar located at 116 E. Harden St. around 7:50 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery.

It was reported a man entered the store and asked the clerk to buy cigarettes. The clerk got the cigarettes and when he returned, the suspect displayed a gun. The employee then opened the drawer and allowed the suspect to take money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Graham Police Department at (336) 570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.