Police arrest man accused of robbing several Greensboro businesses, including lingerie, record store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of robbing multiple businesses in Greensboro in the past seven days, including a lingerie store and a record store, has been arrested.

Ryan Warren Rieser, 40, of Greensboro, has been charged with six counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Below are the places and dates where the alleged crimes occurred:

Taco Bell, 2515 W. Gate City Blvd., on Dec. 30, 2017

CVS, 1903 W. Florida St., on Dec. 31, 2017

Priscilla McCalls, 3716 W. Gate City Blvd., on Dec. 31, 2017

Hippo Records, 2823 Spring Garden St., on Jan. 1

Subway, 2910 W. Gate City Blvd., on Jan. 2

Adam and Eve, 2500 Spring Garden St., on Jan 2

The suspect was arrested at his home Wednesday afternoon and jailed in Guilford County under a $820,000 bond.

Detectives credit a tip to police with helping to identify the suspect.