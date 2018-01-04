Closings and delays

Police arrest man accused of robbing several Greensboro businesses, including lingerie, record store

Posted 1:21 pm, January 4, 2018, by

Ryan Warren Rieser, 40, of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of robbing multiple businesses in Greensboro in the past seven days, including a lingerie store and a record store, has been arrested.

Ryan Warren Rieser, 40, of Greensboro, has been charged with six counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Below are the places and dates where the alleged crimes occurred:

  • Taco Bell, 2515 W. Gate City Blvd., on Dec. 30, 2017
  • CVS, 1903 W. Florida St., on Dec. 31, 2017
  • Priscilla McCalls, 3716 W. Gate City Blvd., on Dec. 31, 2017
  • Hippo Records, 2823 Spring Garden St., on Jan. 1
  • Subway, 2910 W. Gate City Blvd., on Jan. 2
  • Adam and Eve, 2500 Spring Garden St., on Jan 2

The suspect was arrested at his home Wednesday afternoon and jailed in Guilford County under a $820,000 bond.

Detectives credit a tip to police with helping to identify the suspect.