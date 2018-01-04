× Police arrest man accused of firing gunshots at woman inside High Point home; suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of firing gunshots at a woman inside a High Point home on Thursday.

Javontae M. Murray, 21, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a firearm within city limits, according to a High Point police press release.

Officers were called to a home at 2607 Dallas Ave. shortly after 11:30 a.m. where police said the suspect fired a handgun at the victim several times and then left before authorities arrived.

Officers found the suspect at the same home later that day and arrested him, according to police.

Murray was also served with an outstanding warrant for arrest for assault on a female, misdemeanor breaking and entering and attempted larceny.

An additional warrant was obtained and served for possession of a stolen firearm. The suspect was jailed in Guilford County under no bond.