Pipes, boilers feel the brunt of cold weather in the Piedmont

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Weather related problems including burst pipes are popping up across the Piedmont.

While it may be tempting to skip calling a plumber to save some money, one Piedmont man advises leaving it to the professionals.

“It’s like my younger brother used to say, ‘There’s people who get paid to do this stuff,’” said Ronnie Meindl, co-director of Pierced Ministries and Rehab Services.

The Pierced Ministries home that helps women recovering from substance addiction started having frozen pipe issues on Sunday.

Meindl was doing his best to fix the problem only to realize the job was bigger than expected.

Up until Thursday, women living in the home had to adjust to the inconvenience caused by a burst water line.

“We’ve had to take showers at other places and it’s just been a hassle” Christa Peyman said.

Neal Hancock, a plumber with Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup, went to the house to fix the issue.

He says weather-related calls have kept plumbers busy this week.

“This week’s been worse than normal,” he said.

Go Green Plumbing team members spent a significant part of Thursday addressing boiler problems at Cannon Court, an apartment and condo building in Greensboro.

Cannon Court’s HOA president, Chris Fletcher, said the issue began Tuesday when flooded water was discovered in the basement.

“We were without water, power, and heat for a period of time,” he said.

Go Green Plumbing had to replace the equipment rather than repair it.

“These water heaters were pushing about 20 years old as it is. They were submerged under water and unfortunately we can’t start them back up once they’re submerged under water,” Pete Green, owner of Go Green Plumbing, said.

Heat was restored at the community earlier in the week.

Green and his team were expecting hot water to return Thursday evening.