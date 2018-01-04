× NC man accused of starving dogs to death arrested in Florida, wife still on the run

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man faces animal cruelty charges after being found in Florida, according to WLOS.

Robert Brian Fore was arrested in Florida on Dec. 30 and extradited back to Henderson County. His wife, Sandy Jean Fore, fled the area and is still wanted.

Robert Fore is charged with two felony counts of killing an animal by starvation, four felony counts of cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals that stemmed from incidents that happened in March 2017.

Sandy Fore fled the area after surrendering 40 dogs and cats on March 4. She still has outstanding warrants for multiple charges of killing an animal by starvation and cruelty to animals. She may be using the alias of Jeannie Fore or Jeannie Hughes.

Robert Fore is currently in the Henderson County Jail with a $15,000 secured bond. He has a Jan. 23 court date.