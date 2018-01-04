× Man in critical condition after being shot during Winston-Salem home invasion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a home invasion in Winston-Salem early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:18 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Pope Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that two or three men forced entry into the home and made their way into the bedroom of Jeffrey Puckett and his wife.

While stealing items from inside the room, the suspects shot Puckett and left the home.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. He is currently in surgery.

Puckett’s wife and son were not injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.