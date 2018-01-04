× Man charged with murder after fight at High Point Walmart results in man’s death

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man has been charged with murder after a fight at a High Point Walmart resulted in a man’s death, according to a news release.

Samed Ali Shah, 25, was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder.

Officers came to the Walmart Supercenter at 2710 N. Main St. at 7:12 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a fight.

Witnesses said Shah and 34-year-old Raymond S. Collier got into a verbal altercation and Shah punched Collier, knocking him unconscious.

Store surveillance video showed Shah going through the victim’s pockets before leaving the store.

Collier was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with substantial head trauma, the release said. High Point police were notified on Wednesday that Collier had died.

Shah was placed in jail with no bond and is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.