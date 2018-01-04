× Man charged in Burlington bank robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in Burlington last week, according to a Burlington police press release.

At about 10 a.m. on Dec. 29, officers were called to Carter Bank & Trust at 106 S. Broad St. Police say 25-year-old Tyler Edward Worth entered the bank and gave the teller a note that demanded money. He took the money and left.

No one was injured.

On Jan. 3, Worth turned himself into Burlington police. He is charged with common law robbery.

He is behind bars on a $30,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.