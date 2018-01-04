× Man allegedly freezes to death while hiding from police

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old Milwaukee man allegedly froze to death while hiding from the police after he ran from the scene of a car crash, according to WISN.

At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 30, Mark Henderson allegedly ran a red light and caused a four-vehicle car crash. Police say he then ran from the scene and hid in bushes in a nearby yard.

Henderson’s body was found by his girlfriend and the homeowner at about 4 p.m. on Sunday. He was found lying between a fence and a shed.

Henderson was on parole after a 2010 fatal hit-and-run crash where he fatally hit a pedestrian, WITI reports.