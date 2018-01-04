Teen accused of shooting pregnant woman in Thomasville arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A teen accused of shooting a pregnant woman in Thomasville has turned himself in to authorities.

Joshua Caleb Norman, 18, of Lexington, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded Wednesday to Myrtle Drive in Thomasville in reference to a shooting investigation.

Arriving deputies found 21-year-old Haley Causey with apparent gunshot wounds to her chest area. She was eight months pregnant.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, although Causey’s father, Christopher Teal, tells FOX8 she is not doing well and may never walk again. The woman is on a breathing tube and had her spleen and possibly other organs removed, he said.

Officials tell FOX8 the baby was born via Caesarean section and is in stable condition. The boy, named Grayson, is in an incubator and having some trouble breathing, his grandfather said.