Former Davidson County deputy gets 16 to 29 months for embezzling money in evidence room that was seized in criminal cases

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A former Davidson County deputy has pleaded guilty to embezzlement and sentenced to 16 to 29 months in prison on Thursday.

Andrew Eads pleaded guilty during a hearing at the Davidson County Courthouse and must also pay back more than $18,000 in restitution.

The Lexington Dispatch reported that Eads worked in the evidence room at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and embezzled money seized during various criminal cases.

He then changing the amounts seized in the department’s computer records to try to cover his tracks.

Eads apologized for his actions in court and his attorney said he had been struggling financially after his son was born with cerebral palsy.

Eads’ employment with the Sheriff’s Office ended in October 2016, according to the paper. He was charged last year.