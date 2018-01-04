× Crews battle large woods fire in southern Davidson and southwest Randolph counties

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – Firefighters from four Davidson County fire departments are battling the wind and flames Thursday as they try to contain a large woods fire in southern Davidson and southwest Randolph counties.

The fires were reported in the area around 7 p.m. The fire is in an area bounded by South Chapel Hill Church Road, Chapel Hill Church Road and Bells Grove Road.

Right now, there is no estimate of how large the fire is but there are homes and farms in the area, which is just north of the Uwharrie National Forest.