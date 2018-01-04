× Charlotte firefighters save dog from frozen pond

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters saved a dog’s life overnight after pulling the animal from a frozen pond in Charlotte, WSOC reports.

Officials said neighbors at an apartment complex off Timberbrook Drive called 911 at about 3:30 a.m. after they heard the dog barking and whimpering. When rescuers arrived, they found the large dog stuck in the pond after falling through the ice.

Fire crews managed to pull the dog out of the icy water and brought the animal to the fire department where they helped it warm up.

Animal Control also responded to the scene but told WSOC that no microchip was found on the dog, which weighs about 90 pounds. Officials said the animal appeared to be well-fed and cared for but did not have a collar.

Animal Control officers will be out in force Thursday, looking for dogs that may be left outside in freezing conditions.

From Dec. 24 through Dec. 29, officers responded to 29 weather-related animal cruelty calls. Over the past five days, those calls spiked to 47 calls.