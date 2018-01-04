Burlington police warn drivers after 60 wrecks on snowy Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Kevin Hodges and the guys at 66 Joe's towing in Burlington had a late night.

"You could be sitting still and slide off the road," Hodges said. "It didn't matter if you were moving or not. It was rough."

Wednesday night, the group helped half a dozen cars out of bad spots with road conditions taking a turn for the worse in Alamance County with surprise snow.

"We were pulling wreckers out and they were helping us out. It was one thing after another, felt like it was never gonna stop," Hodges said.

They're not the only ones coming off a long night of work, as Burlington police responded to 60 crashes.

"They'd try to go up a hill, they'd get stuck," Sgt. Josh Hill said. "We'd have to go out and give them a push to help them up the hill."

Most of the crashes were minor, but definitely some takeaways for drivers in winter weather.

"If you got to travel, obviously travel low speeds," Light said. "Give enough distance between you and the car in front of you to give you time to stop. Especially on downhill slides or slopes."

To make sure we don't have a repeat Thursday, Burlington crews spread 250 tons of salt and cleared primary and secondary streets, along with most neighborhood roads. Crews will be on call Thursday to make sure the road conditions don't get too bad.