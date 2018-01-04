2 die after truck slides off North Carolina bridge, crashes upside down in creek

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Two people died Wednesday night after a truck slid off a North Carolina bridge and landed upside down in a creek, according to the Aberdeen Times.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Dowd Road in Moore County.

Authorities say the Dodge Ram slid off a bridge, crashed through a guardrail and landed upside down in a creek.

Wreckers pulled the truck from the water and found two men dead inside. They were identified as 57-year-old Michael Wilson and 73-year-old Jerry Wilson.

These are the first reported storm-related deaths, WTVD reports.