Winston-Salem police investigate 2 bank robberies, search for 1 suspect continues

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are searching for a man they say robbed a bank less than three hours after they arrested a separate man for a bank robbery that happened earlier in the day.

“We had [gone] most of 2017 without a bank robbery,” said Capt. Steven Tollie, of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man entered the Truliant Federal Credit Union on North Point Boulevard and demanded money from two of the bank tellers. Officers received a vehicle description for the suspect and were able to capture him minutes later and about a quarter-mile away on Bethabara Road near Deacon Ridge Drive.

Police later identified the alleged robber as 47-year-old Kevin Lee Miller, who has been charged with two counts of common law robbery.

“Information sharing is crucial very early on,” Tollie said.

As officers were conducting interviews relating to the first robbery, a second one occurred at the Wells Fargo Bank at the corner of Country Club and Jonestown Roads at 12:25.

“My coworkers were screaming that there is a bunch of cops and there were dogs outside, and people were running and of course I just looked outside and saw all the blue lights,” said Lina McKnight, who works nearby.

Police say surveillance footage from a shopping center shows the unidentified suspect running southeast toward Mar-Don Drive and Business 40.

“With two bank robberies in the same day, that’s not making me feel very comfortable,” McKnight added.

Police are hoping surveillance images from inside the Wells Fargo will help identify the suspect.

“It’s desperate times for everybody, but that’s not the way to go,” McKnight said.

Miller is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond, with a court date set for Jan. 18.

Anyone with information about the identity of the second suspect can contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. ​