GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A water main break in Greensboro closed all southbound lanes of Highway 29 between Phillips Avenue and East Wendover Avenue Wednesday morning, according to police.

All traffic is being diverted onto Summit Avenue.

Crews are working on repairing the damage. It’s unknown how long the road will be closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes of US 29 in GSO closed from Phillips Ave to East Wendover Ave. pic.twitter.com/UqNkTjyblf — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) January 3, 2018