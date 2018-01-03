Vandals hit Asheboro restaurant for 4th time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Vandals struck Bia’s Gourmet Hardware for the fourth time overnight Wednesday.

Owner Bia Rich said she had a bad feeling that something happened to her business when Asheboro police officers called her with the news.

“About 4:15 in the morning, cops called and they had broken our windows again for the fourth time,” Rich said.

The windows and service door facing South Fayetteville Street were damaged. Surveillance video shows two men using hammers then running off.

The front entrance has been protected with a security gate following the previous three incidents in 2016. No items were taken, only property damage.

“They just want to cause us damage and I guess cost us money,” Rich said.

Rich believes it may be the same individual involved in the previous crimes but is leaving it up to investigators.

No response as of Wednesday afternoon from Asheboro police officers about possible leads or suspects.

Rich said they plan to board up the windows again in time for reopening on Jan. 4.

“We'll be back open tomorrow at 11 for lunch, windows will be boarded up hopefully later today and we'll be back in business,” Rich said.