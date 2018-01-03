Toddler dies after dad crashes while street racing

CINCINNATI — A 4-year-old girl was killed after her father crashed while street racing Monday afternoon, according to WCPO.

The incident happened at about 1:20 p.m. Monday in Cincinnati.

Police say 25-year-old Terence McNulty was racing 30-year-old Gerald Howell when their vehicles made contact and caused the McNulty’s Ford to swerve into the southbound lane and hit an SUV before going off the road and over a guardrail.

McNulty’s 4-year-old daughter was riding with him at the time of the crash. Cincinnati police Sgt. Mike Machenheimer said she was being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center before she died.

“It’s very dangerous, especially on a street that is heavily traveled like Winton Road is. Even on a holiday, there’s still quite a bit of traffic,” Machenheimer said of street racing.

The other four drivers involved in the incident are expected to be OK.