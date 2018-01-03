Ten arrested after six-month-long drug investigation in Piedmont Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ten people have been arrested after a six-month-long drug investigation in the Piedmont Triad, according to a press release.

The investigation, called “Operation Cash Cab,” began in May. On Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, authorities executed search warrants in Greensboro, High Point, Winston-Salem, and Lexington.

Ten people were arrested on drug trafficking charges and eight kilos of cocaine, 11 kilos of heroin, 50 pounds of marijuana, $171,000, six guns, a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a 2015 Rolls-Royce Wraith and jewelry worth $426,000 were seized.

“The six-month investigation disrupted and dismantled major drug trafficking organizations,” said Scott Williams, special agent in charge of the SBI’s Northern Piedmont District Office. “The operation demonstrated extraordinary cooperation among law enforcement agencies which led to an unprecedented amount of heroin seized for the areas involved.”

The arrests and charges include:

Jaquate Javon Simpson is charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin and one count of conspire to traffic opium or heroin

is charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana, two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin and one count of conspire to traffic opium or heroin Penny Alesha McCrimmon is charged with one count of maintain vehicle/dwelling place, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of conspire to traffic opium

is charged with one count of maintain vehicle/dwelling place, two counts of trafficking in cocaine, two counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, two counts of trafficking in marijuana and one count of conspire to traffic opium Whitney Denise Ware is charged with one count of maintain vehicle/dwelling place and trafficking in cocaine

is charged with one count of maintain vehicle/dwelling place and trafficking in cocaine Marcus James Crouch is charged with one count of maintain vehicle/dwelling place and possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession with intent to sell marijuana

is charged with one count of maintain vehicle/dwelling place and possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession with intent to sell marijuana Brian Denard Tate is charged with one count maintain vehicle/dwelling place, trafficking in cocaine and sell/deliver cocaine

is charged with one count maintain vehicle/dwelling place, trafficking in cocaine and sell/deliver cocaine Joshua Lamar Wallington is charged with possessing a stolen firearm, maintain vehicle/dwelling place and trafficking in cocaine

is charged with possessing a stolen firearm, maintain vehicle/dwelling place and trafficking in cocaine L’Darron Dorsette Gary is charged with possessing marijuana up to 1/2 ounce

is charged with possessing marijuana up to 1/2 ounce Eric Vincent Crawford is charged with conspiring to traffic opium or heroin

is charged with conspiring to traffic opium or heroin Adolfo Solano Medel is charged with trafficking in cocaine

is charged with trafficking in cocaine Viviano Quinterio Valentine is charged with conspiring to traffic in cocaine

The agencies involved included the Greensboro Police Department, Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, High Point Police Department, Winston-Salem Police Department, Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, Guilford County District Attorney’s Office, the United States Drug Enforcement and the State Bureau of Investigation.

