Teen accused of killing her New Year’s Eve date

BAYTOWN, Texas -- A 19-year-old Texas woman is accused of killing her New Year's Eve date, according to KTRK.

Prosecutors say Yvonne Raquel Ramirez recently met Joshua McKinney and had planned to rob him of his guns. The two met on New Year's Eve and Ramirez allegedly demanded $2,000 for the return of his guns.

But when they met up, a witness says McKinney became violent and grabbed Ramirez, put her in a neck hold and held a pistol to her head. Moments later, the witness said they heard gunshots.

McKinney was found dead in the street and Ramirez had been shot in the shoulder.

Ramirez told officers it was self-defense. She said the gun dropped, fired and killed McKinney, but prosecutors say the story didn’t add up.

Another witness said they saw Ramirez trying to stage McKinney’s body as he was dying. It is also believed she stole McKinney's wallet before being taken to the hospital.

Ramirez is behind bars on a $50,000 bond.