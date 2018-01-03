× Some Triad schools to operate on delays on Thursday due to cold temperatures

Some Piedmont Triad school systems will operate on delays Thursday due to cold temperatures.

The following school systems have announced delays for Thursday:

Davidson County Schools (two-hour delay)

Lexington City Schools (two-hour delay)

Guilford County Schools (two-hour delay)

Rockingham County Schools (two-hour delay)

Davie County Schools (two-hour delay)

Thomasville City Schools (two-hour delay)

Click here to see all the latest closings and delays for Thursday.

A cold front crosses North Carolina tomorrow, ushering in another Arctic blast of cold air. It will be a sunny, windy Thursday with highs in the mid-30’s, but wind chills in the teens all day.

Dry weather sticks around through the weekend and highs Friday and Saturday will be frigid again.

Warmer weather finally returns Sunday as highs return to the upper-30s, then top out in the mid- to upper-40s Monday and Tuesday.