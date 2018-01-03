× Second suspect arrested in deadly Greensboro motel shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man at a Greensboro motel in late December, according to a press release.

Mickey Lee Williams, 33, was arrested on Tuesday after investigators developed sufficient evidence to charge him with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Kenya Ricardo James. He was found walking near the intersection of West Market Street and North Swing Road at about 7 p.m. He was taken into custody without incident.

Dominique Alexander, 40, was also arrested on Dec. 25 in connection with the shooting. He was taken into custody following an armed robbery at the Kangaroo Mart on Randleman Road in Greensboro. He is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Dec. 22, James was found dead after officers were called to the Super 8 at 204 E. Seneca Road.

Police are not looking for anyone other suspects.

Anyone with additional information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.