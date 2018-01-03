Program helps kids improve literacy skills while playing basketball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO -- It's fun, it's fast and it's a great workout. But, these children aren't playing a typical game of basketball -- they're learning, too.

"If you're not doing good in school or reading or something, it helps you, you could bring those grades up, said Negus Selassi, who has participated in Kids Poetry Basketball for seven years.

Here, kids ages four to 13 learn about the many forms of poetry and creative expression -- and even practice spelling while playing basketball games.

Tabitha Jones' son Ethan has participated for two years and mom is already seeing improvement.

Clement Mallory started the program in 2010, fueled by his love of poetry, teaching, and basketball.

The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has been a supporter ever since.