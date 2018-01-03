New Year’s baby born during SC police chase as dad tries to get mom to the hospital

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple found themselves surrounded by police officers after speeding down the highway in an attempt to get to the hospital in time for the birth of their daughter, according to WCIV.

Carl Alewine was working on New Year’s Eve when his child’s mother, Tiffani Von Glahn, started having contractions. So he raced home, picked up Von Glahn and they began driving toward a local hospital.

“Not long after we got on the interstate, my water broke and she was just ready to come out,” Von Glahn said.

That’s when Alewin floored it and he quickly saw flashing blue lights behind him. But he knew he couldn’t stop.

“I said I might go to jail tonight. She is screaming, and I knew that meant keep going,” Alewine says. “Next thing we know, there are 20 cops cars behind us.”

Police eventually boxed the couple’s car in and forced Alewine to pull over.

When an officer approached him, he said, “Man, she is having a baby, and you are going to end up delivering this baby if you don’t do something.”

The officer, who had delivered a baby on the interstate before, helped deliver baby Anastasia.

Alewine was in handcuffs and crying tears of joy when his daughter was born.

The officer un-cuffed him and said, “Go see your little girl.”

The couple says they’re grateful to the officer.