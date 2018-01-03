× Multiple cars hit by drunk driver at High Point apartment complex

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A drunk driver hit multiple cars at a High Point apartment complex Wednesday evening, according to High Point police.

The incident was reported to police at 6:35 p.m. at Palladium Park Apartments.

Police said a drunk driver passing through the complex hit multiple cars and damaged four cars so badly they had to be towed away.

The driver responsible for the wreck, who police did not identify by name, blew a .23 on a Breathalyzer and was charged with driving while impaired.

No other details about the incident have been released.