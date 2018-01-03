Man found dead after house fire in Greensboro identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man found dead after a house fire in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon has been identified, according to Greensboro Fire Department Chief Dwayne Church.

Firefighters responded to 127 Concord St. at about 2:35 p.m. in reference to a residential structure fire.

Church said it is the fire department's understanding that a husband, wife and granddaughter lived in the house and were inside at the time of the fire.

Crews found Robert Graves Jr. deceased inside the house.

Two females made it out of the house to safety, Church said.

There is no word on what started the fire.