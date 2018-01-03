Live blog: Winter storm strikes NC/SC coast

A winter storm warning has been issued for eastern North Carolina for later today and tonight.

Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina are expected to get hit with the wintry mix as a storm system brews off the coast of Florida and makes its way north.

There is even a blizzard warning for parts of northeastern NC starting later today!

Whiteout conditions expected tonight with winds 50+ mph and 4 to 6 inches of blowing snow.

Stay with this live blog for the latest!