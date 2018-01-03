Closings and delays

Live blog: Winter storm strikes NC/SC coast

A winter storm warning has been issued for eastern North Carolina for later today and tonight.

Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina are expected to get hit with the wintry mix as a storm system brews off the coast of Florida and makes its way north.

There is even a blizzard warning for parts of northeastern NC starting later today!

Whiteout conditions expected tonight with winds 50+ mph and 4 to 6 inches of blowing snow.

While the storm heads into the Carolinas, the northeastern states prepare:

Meanwhile, near Savannah, Georgia:

The latest from FOX8’s Van Denton:

Latest Snow Projections from the coastal storm. Biggest totals in the east. Here in the Piedmont-Triad, we are near the edge of the system and will probably see a few flurries late today, mainly this evening and early overnight. IF we get a snow shower, we could get a quick dusting with the ground frozen. There always has to be a cutoff with a system and we are near it with this one. Odds favor it to be just to our south and east. Montgomery County stands the best chance to see a little. Here a dusting to less than 1 inch is expected. As with all systems, the track can shift and increase or decrease numbers.

Not in the Carolinas or Florida, but super cool

The storm is even hitting Florida, a state that rarely sees snow. A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 10 has been shut down due to icing.

The Florida DOT says the highway has been shut down from the Jefferson/Madison County Line to U.S. 129 in Suwannee County. That’s from mile marker 203 to mile marker 358.

The Highway Patrol has set up alternate routes in the area.

Lots of flights canceled out of Wilmington:

https://flyilm.com/arrivals-and-departures/

