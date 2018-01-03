Live blog: Winter storm strikes NC/SC coast

A winter storm warning has been issued for eastern North Carolina for later today and tonight.
Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina are expected to get hit with the wintry mix as a storm system brews off the coast of Florida and makes its way north.
There is even a blizzard warning for parts of northeastern NC starting later today!
Whiteout conditions expected tonight with winds 50+ mph and 4 to 6 inches of blowing snow.
Palms in the snow. pic.twitter.com/MobXlIOapf
— Kasia Kovacs (@kasiakovacs) January 3, 2018
All schools will be closed on Thursday, January 4. This includes all students, employees and extracurricular activities.
— Horry County Schools (@HCSInfo) January 3, 2018
The snow is really come down in Tallahassee. There's a 4-degree difference between Tally and Jax.
Tally: 30
Jax: 34 pic.twitter.com/ubtPhY6W6K
— Meilin Tompkins (@MeilinTompkins) January 3, 2018
Restaurants and bars opening in Charleston today despite the ice storm https://t.co/Ehvt54sV3B #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/C7VFLi1it6
— The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) January 3, 2018
Mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain getting close to the coastline. Should transition to all snow by 2PM. pic.twitter.com/rovuUkHt1h
— Charleston Weather (@chswx) January 3, 2018
While the storm heads into the Carolinas, the northeastern states prepare:
Snow will arrive after midnight tonight and continue during the day on Thursday. The strongest winds will arrive Thursday afternoon and then even more cold by Friday pic.twitter.com/ouuYDAOZTU
— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 3, 2018
Frozen flag fluttering in frigid breeze in downtown Charleston. #chswx @chswx pic.twitter.com/faz5HOp5G3
— Fred Rindge (@SCpigskin) January 3, 2018
Window doesn't do it justice. I'll get outside video soon. Wife doesn't want me on grass till it's completely covered. So she can get the infamous "my house covered in snow shot"! pic.twitter.com/HYhit4YFbV
— 🐾🐅Clemson Sean🐅🐾 (@ClemsonSean) January 3, 2018
Ice impacts to continue. NWS has bumped up forecast totals once again — these may be conservative in spots. pic.twitter.com/9DBsbATVb1
— Charleston Weather (@chswx) January 3, 2018
Multiple wrecks reported as Beaufort County weather conditions worsen https://t.co/rWs51tYUYw
— Alex Kincaid (@alexkincaid22) January 3, 2018
In case you want to know what it means for a storm to undergo "bombogenesis"… pic.twitter.com/THxUbMdDp4
— We Love Weather (@WeLoveWeather) January 3, 2018
According to SCE&G outage map, approximately 2,826 customers in Charleston County are without power right now. #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/KhzKOvFWHX
— Caitlin Byrd (@MaryCaitlinByrd) January 3, 2018
Meanwhile, near Savannah, Georgia:
US-80 between Statesboro and Brooklet in Bulloch County @NWSCharlestonSC @jnelsonWJCL pic.twitter.com/TCk89hOr65
— GSU Weather (@WeatherGSU) January 3, 2018
As powerful storm heads for Southeast, ice forms on fountains in southern cities from New Orleans to Savannah to Charlotte. https://t.co/GRakujs2oB pic.twitter.com/ThRCyXhiUn
— ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2018
SCDOT web cams are available at our 511 site https://t.co/1uVQpZZFDt and from our home page https://t.co/y5xa2nTi6E https://t.co/6BolUWiRWt
— SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) January 3, 2018
The latest from FOX8’s Van Denton:
Latest Snow Projections from the coastal storm. Biggest totals in the east. Here in the Piedmont-Triad, we are near the edge of the system and will probably see a few flurries late today, mainly this evening and early overnight. IF we get a snow shower, we could get a quick dusting with the ground frozen. There always has to be a cutoff with a system and we are near it with this one. Odds favor it to be just to our south and east. Montgomery County stands the best chance to see a little. Here a dusting to less than 1 inch is expected. As with all systems, the track can shift and increase or decrease numbers.
Not in the Carolinas or Florida, but super cool
PHOTOS: Frozen Niagara Falls stuns visitors who dare to brave bitter cold https://t.co/dbTg1OZ9FZ 📷 @aaronlynett @CdnPress @james_neiss @NiagaraGazette #NiagaraFalls pic.twitter.com/Qer2c3iSO3
— NBC News Pictures (@NBCNewsPictures) January 3, 2018
Snow settling in in Summerville. #chswx pic.twitter.com/BlD6rmrdqy
— Bo Petersen (@bopete) January 3, 2018
DOT cameras just showed treatment trucks on the southbound lanes of the Ravenel being escorted by police. https://t.co/AU00K0yDMN
— Charleston Weather (@chswx) January 3, 2018
Welcome to #Florida. @wokvnews #firstalertwx @actionnewsjax @wxgarrett #nofilter https://t.co/Yu5TTbK0o2 pic.twitter.com/PCJ1op1piV
— Cole Heath (@ColeANjax) January 3, 2018
.@NC_Governor Cooper: asking folks to stay off the roads with bitter temps and weather, to allow emergency vehicles, DOT road-clearing vehicles access #ncwx
— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) January 3, 2018
@NC_Governor will declare a state of emergency for impacted parts of the state #MyFOX8 #NCWX pic.twitter.com/vzJSSipcGf
— Lori Denberg (@LDENBERG) January 3, 2018
.@NC_Governor Cooper: current forecast calls for impacts for Piedmont and eastern NC #ncwx
— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) January 3, 2018
TRAVEL ALERT: We currently have 77 incidents between Jasper/Charleston. Giving you a live video from the I-26 rest area. I observed a van crash during this video. pic.twitter.com/En84jUg0TS
— Trooper Bob (@TrooperBob_SCHP) January 3, 2018
Troopers are seeing dangerous road conditions in coastal counties in SC. Avoid any unnecessary travel. https://t.co/VCG3u0RGnK
— SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) January 3, 2018
Governor Cooper receiving a briefing on the state's preparation for winter weather. Watch the live update at 11:30: https://t.co/LTBLabgLLe pic.twitter.com/dYO7MtU2jI
— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 3, 2018
.@NC_Governor Roy Cooper will provide an 11:30 am update on the state's preparation for winter weather. Watch live here: https://t.co/wlWdNAneIg #ncwx #WinterStorm
— NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) January 3, 2018
The storm is even hitting Florida, a state that rarely sees snow. A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 10 has been shut down due to icing.
The Florida DOT says the highway has been shut down from the Jefferson/Madison County Line to U.S. 129 in Suwannee County. That’s from mile marker 203 to mile marker 358.
The Highway Patrol has set up alternate routes in the area.
Lots of flights canceled out of Wilmington:
The runways at @iflyCHS have been closed by Joint Base Charleston due to icy conditions. No flight operations are permitted until the Air Force determines the runways are safe for aircraft and passengers. Please contact your airline to rebook a canceled flight.
— CharlestonSC Airport (@iflyCHS) January 3, 2018