‘I hold you in my heart’: Heartbreaking video shows boy singing at baby sister’s altar

SAN ANTONIO — A heartbreaking video shows a 4-year-old Texas boy singing at the altar of his baby sister on what would have been her first birthday.

According to KTRK, Alex’s sister Ava Lynn died in May after being diagnosed with hydronephrosis. The video shows him playing guitar and singing “Remember Me” from the movie “Coco” at her altar.

His mother captured video of the moment and posted it on Twitter.

My son singing "Remember Me" from the movie "Coco" to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May. He's only 4 years old and he understands. He didn't even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday! Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!💕 pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ — Samir (@SAM1R) December 31, 2017

At one point, he’s heard singing the lyrics, “though I have to travel far, remember me. For even if I’m far away, I hold you in my heart.”

The post has more than 118,000 favorites and 45,000 retweets.