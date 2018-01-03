In Wednesday's Money Matters, Bobbi Rebell discusses the holiday spending, the coal mining industry and more.
Holiday spending put Americans in even more debt
-
FedEx still hiring for the holidays
-
Starbucks releases its 2nd holiday cup
-
Amazon takes almost half of online holiday sales, Walmart distant second
-
VF ranked among ‘most just’ companies
-
Toy sales expected to soar this holiday season
-
-
Professional Santas make better money than most expect
-
Christmas sales look to be up this year
-
Aetna approves CVS merger
-
Bank predicts Apple will buy Netflix
-
Netflix to give executives a raise
-
-
Greensboro ranked high for startups
-
Amazon set to launch video streaming service
-
Tire company choose North Carolina over Georgia