Healthy recipes for 2018

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — We are helping you eat healthier in 2018 from morning to night. Southern Roots In Jamestown showed us recipes that are both good for you and taste delicious.

Strawberry Cheesecake chia seed pudding for one

1/4 cup cottage cheese

1/4 cup greek yogurt

1 cup chopped strawberries, divided

1/2 cup almond milk or coconut milk

1 tsp vanilla

2 tsp raw sugar or another natural sweetener of your choice

2 tbs chia seeds

Directions:

In a blender, combine the cottage cheese, greek yogurt, 1/2 cup strawberries, almond milk, vanilla and raw sugar and blend, blend, blend until the mixture is completely smooth Pour into a lidded container and add the chia seeds, stirring well Let sit overnight (the longer it sets, the thicker it gets!) in the refrigerator.

Roasted Bacon Cheddar Cauliflower Bites

1 head cauliflower cut into bite-sized pieces

salt and pepper to taste

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

2 green onions sliced thin, optional

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Spread the cauliflower out on a baking sheet, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and roast for about 20 minutes or until fork tender Push all of the cauliflower into a pile and cover with as much of the cheddar cheese and bacon as you'd like Return to the oven for about 5 minutes until the cheese is melted Top with sliced green onion

Quinoa Chili

1 cup quinoa

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 onion, diced

2 (14.5-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 (4.5-ounce) can of diced green chilies

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder (or more to taste)

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 cups corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Juice of 1 lime, optional

1 avocado, halved, seeded, peeled and diced

Directions:

In a large saucepan of 2 cups water, cook quinoa according to package instructions; set aside Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat Add garlic and onion, and cook, stirring frequently, until onions have become translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in quinoa, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, green chilies, chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper and 1-2 cups water, making sure to cover most of the ingredients; season with salt and pepper, to taste Reduce heat to low; simmer, covered, until thickened, about 30 minutes Stir in beans, corn, cilantro and lime juice, if using, until heated through, about 2 minutes Serve immediately with avocado

Paleo Pumpkin Pie Freezer Fudge

2 cups pitted Dates

½ cup Almond Butter

1 ½ cup Almond Flour

1/2 cup pumpkin

6 tablespoons coconut flour

2 teaspoons Pumpkin pie spice

Sea salt to taste

Directions:

Combine dates & almond butter in food processor and process until it forms a paste Add almond flour, coconut flour, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice and a pinch of salt and blend until completely combined Press into an 8x8 glass pan and top with some sea salt Freeze for one hour, slice and enjoy cold!

