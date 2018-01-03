Driver in High Point crash that killed 2 teens now behind bars

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The driver in the crash that resulted in the deaths of two teens in High Point in mid-December is now behind bars.

According to High Point Jail records, 19-year-old Dwight Gregory Gray was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of manslaughter. He is being held on a $50,000 secured bond.

At about 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 16, crews were called to the 1600 block of Whites Mill Road shortly before 9:20 p.m., according to police.

Arriving officers found a 2003 BMW 325i sedan with four people inside that crashed into a tree.

Jacob Goeke, 17, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries. He was the left rear passenger.

High Point police said in a news release on Dec. 18 that 16-year-old Sami Faydi died from injuries sustained during the crash. Faydi was the right rear passenger in the vehicle.

The front passenger, 17-year-old Ashley Hyde, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for minor injuries.

Investigators determined that speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash. They estimate the driver was going 105 mph on a 40 mph road before the crash happened.