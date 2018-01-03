Dozens of malnourished, abused dogs seized from NC building

HICKORY, N.C. — Dozens of malnourished and abused dogs were seized from a North Carolina building Wednesday morning, according to WBTV.

Breaking Hickory- police seizing dozen of dogs from a kennel. Officers say they are malnourished and have multiple bite marks. Several dead dogs also found inside the building. pic.twitter.com/OcP3hoOCLC — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) January 3, 2018

Officers responded to 7th Avenue Place SW in Hickory in reference to a suspicious vehicle. When police arrived, they found more than 30 dogs inside the building. At least three dead dogs were also located.

The dogs, who were mostly pit bulls, showed evidence of malnutrition and dehydration. They also had bite marks.

They’re being taken to a local animal shelter to be evaluated.

One man has been taken into custody and charges are pending, WSOC reports.