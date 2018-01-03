× Baby born on New Year’s Day in Rockingham County becomes first at renamed Eden hospital

EDEN, N.C. — Willow Rose Hairston wasn’t just the first baby born this year in Rockingham County. She was the first baby born at UNC Rockingham Hospital, formerly Morehead Memorial Hospital.

As the New Year countdown ended and fireworks burst across the night sky, the Eden hospital closed a chapter in its history — one that spanned nearly 58 years. With the dawning of Jan. 1, Morehead Memorial Hospital became UNC Rockingham Hospital, the 13th hospital affiliated with UNC Health Care.

In Stoneville, seven miles from Eden, Tessa Griffin wasn’t even aware that her hospital was changing its name. She was more focused on whether the baby she was expecting on Jan. 10 might be making an earlier appearance.

Read More: Greensboro News & Record/Rockingham Now