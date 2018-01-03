× 2 Surry County deputies injured in wreck

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Two Surry County deputies were injured in a wreck on Wednesday morning, according to Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

The deputies were attempting to assist Dobson police in a pursuit around 9 a.m.

The deputies were traveling west on Zephyr Road near Tobe Hudson Road when they lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn, Combs said.

The deputies were taken to Northern Hospital of Surry County where they treated for their injuries and released.

“The accident is being investigated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol and no other vehicle was involved in the accident,” Combs said.

Combs said the deputies have been cleared to return to duty.