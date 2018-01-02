Woman charged in Thomasville bank robbery, behind bars on $1M bond

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Thomasville on Dec. 26, according to a press release.

Officers went to the Wells Fargo at 804 Randolph St. at 4:56 p.m. after a reported robbery. Thomasville police say the suspect walked into the Wells Fargo near closing time and approached a teller.

Once at the teller’s window, she showed a handgun and demanded money. She was given an undisclosed amount of money.

On Dec. 29, Greensboro police received information from a bank employee that the suspect had entered Pinnacle Financial Partners on Northline Avenue in Greensboro. Employees reported her behavior, saying they believed she was surveying the bank.

Police responded and arrested Claudia Cornejo Torres, of El Salvador, around 4 p.m. Officers found a gun and clothing worn during the Thomasville robbery.

Torres was taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $1 million bond. Additional charges are pending from Greensboro.