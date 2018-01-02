× Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will operate on 2-hour delay on Wednesday due to ‘cold temperatures’

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday due to “extremely cold temperatures.”

The school system announced the delay on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the extremely cold temperatures and caution in making sure buses operate effectively WS/FCS will operate on a 2 hour delay on Wednesday, January 3. Staff should report at regular time. Stay safe and warm! pic.twitter.com/N7FtjaB6l2 — WS/FC Schools (@wsfcs) January 2, 2018

Additional delays have not been announced.

By Wednesday, the Piedmont should make it above freezing with morning temperatures in the mid-teens and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs once again below freezing.

Friday will see morning temperatures in the low teens and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 20s.

Check out FOX8’s closings and delays page, updated every five minutes.