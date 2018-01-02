1 person killed, another seriously injured in big car pileup outside Buffalo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow fell on the Buffalo region, one person was killed in a pileup on the New York State Thruway involving dozens of cars Tuesday afternoon, according to WPIX.

A second person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported so far.

Snow was falling as 15 to 25 vehicles collided just before 2 p.m., police said. Officials do not yet know what caused the pileup.

I-90 is closed eastbound and westbound between exit 50 and exit 49 as emergency services handle the crash. Drivers should expect delays and are urged to find alternate routes.

Congestion from the crash extended more than 7 miles from the scene of the accident, according to NITTEC, a coalition of agencies that monitors real-time traffic conditions.

Making matters more difficult for drivers, first responders and city workers is the snow that continues to fall as high winds create whiteout conditions. A blizzard warning is in effect until 1 a.m. for the area.

The Erie County Executive issued a travel advisory for the area.

I have issued a Travel Advisory for Northern Erie County, including all of Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Alden and areas North to the @ErieCountyNY/Niagara County line due to the @NWSBUFFALO Blizzard Warning. Due to whiteout conditions no unnecessary travel is advised also. pic.twitter.com/VGJQaJwi7l — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 2, 2018

BREAKING: Due to poor weather conditions in Buffalo, City Hall will be closing at 3:30pm today. Motorists are urged to use caution. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) January 2, 2018

104 PM: URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE: BLIZZARD WARNING For Metro Buffalo through 1 AM WED. Visibility near 0, gusts to 45 MPH#BLIZZARD #BUFWX #buffalo #whiteout pic.twitter.com/BoZa3tcql5 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 2, 2018