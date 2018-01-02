× Two charged with murder after Wilkes County man shot 2 months ago dies

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been charged with murder after a Wilkes County man died two months after being shot during a burglary.

At about 1:12 p.m. on Oct. 10, deputies responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Greenhorn Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Daniel Keith Walters Sr., 52, lying in the doorway of his bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound.

Walters was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and remained there until he died on Dec. 27.

As a result of an investigation, 46-year-old Steven Wayne Wood and 39-year-old James Patrick Urick were charged with first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony breaking and entering.

Wood and Urick were already in and remain in custody on unrelated charges in Surry and Yadkin Counties.