Twins born in different years

DELANO, Calif. -- A set of twins in California not only won't share the same birthday, but they don't even share the same birth year.

Delano Regional Medical Center officials told KERO that a set of twins was born at the end of 2017 and the start of 2018.

The first twin was born at 11:58 p.m. Sunday. He weighed in at 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 inches. The second twin, a girl, was born 12:16 a.m. Monday.

She weighed 4 pounds 10 ounces and was 16 inches. Doctors say the girl was slightly breached, so she had to be delivered via cesarean section. She is believed to be the first baby born in 2018 in Kern County.

The parents say the babies were about a month early.

Look at these beautiful babies! This set of twins was born in Delano last night. Big brother was born in 2017. Little sister was born in 2018! Congrats to the parents! 👶🏻👶🏻 Aitana de Jesus Ontiveros - 12:16 am. Joaquin - 11:58 pm. pic.twitter.com/de1otp0iqv — Jessica Harrington (@Jessica23ABC) January 1, 2018