Trinity man faces drug, weapon charges after being arrested 3 times in 2 weeks

TRINITY, N.C. — A Trinity man faces multiple charges after being arrested three times in the past two weeks, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Keith Ewing Sr., 53, was first arrested on Dec. 16 after deputies responded to 5339 Rampey St. for a welfare check and Ewing allegedly barricaded himself inside.

A search warrant was issued and executed for the home. Authorities found illicit drugs and numerous firearms. Ewing was charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction and possession of methamphetamine. He was later served with active warrants at Randolph County Jail. He posted $75,000 bail and was released.

On Wednesday, deputies were again called to the Rampey Street home for a welfare check and located an additional weapon of mass destruction. Ewing was again arrested and taken to jail. He posted $7,500 for bail and was released.

After Ewing’s release on Wednesday, deputies reported two separate occasions of Ewing following them for an unknown reason in the Trinity area as they completed their daily patrol tasks. These reports raised concerns of officer safety for local law enforcement, the release said.

On Friday, deputies made contact with Ewing in the Dollar General parking lot at 7218 N.C. 62. During the encounter, officer’s found nearly 500 dosage units of hydrocodone and 91 dosage units of zolpidem in Ewing’s possession.

Ewing’s charges include:

Misdemeanor resisting a public officer;

Misdemeanor possession of schedule VI;

Two counts of misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia;

Misdemeanor assault by show of violence;

Two counts of felony possession of weapons of mass destruction;

Misdemeanor possess or sell non-tax-paid liquor;

Felony maintain place for controlled substance;

Two counts of felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance;

Felony possession of methamphetamine;

Felony trafficking opium or heroin;

Felony possession of schedule VI controlled substance;

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance; and

Misdemeanor simple possession.

Ewing was arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center where he was booked under a $250,000 secured bond restricted with electronic house arrest.