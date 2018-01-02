Three arrested after attempted break-in at Richard Childress’ home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three men have been arrested for trying to break into Richard Childress’ home in mid-December, according to a press release.

Childress, owner of Richard Childress Racing, heard a crash at a door on the lower level of his Davidson County home at about 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Childress armed himself with a handgun and went to investigate. He fired shots at the armed suspects, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A window glass beside a doorknob on the lower level of the home was broken and the alarm was activated.

Investigators learned that the three guns matching the description of those used in the attempted burglary had been reported stolen to Winston-Salem police just days before on Dec. 15.

Three suspects were identified in that theft and after an investigation, it was learned that all three of those suspects matched the physical descriptions of the suspects in the Childress attempted burglary.

Investigators executed search warrants on two residences in Winston-Salem and evidence was found during the searches connecting the three suspects to both the Dec. 15 break-in and the attempted burglary at Childress’ home.

On Dec. 29, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Niquan Victorin, Chantz Hines, and Armeka Spinks. All three were arrested and charged with one count each of attempted first-degree burglary and first-degree trespassing.

They were taken to the Davidson County Detention Center under a $250,000.00 secured bond. They have a Jan. 29 court date.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the sheriff’s office at (336) 242-2105.