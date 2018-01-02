Teen killed, another in critical condition after overnight crash in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A teen was killed and another is in critical condition after a crash in Greensboro late Monday night.

At about 10:50 p.m., officers went to the 400 block of Clark Avenue in reference to a crash with serious injuries. Police say a car being driven by 17-year-old Montavious Robinson was traveling west on Clark Avenue when it ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Robinson's passengers, Stuart Humphries, 17, Donovan McRae, 17, and Donnie Wilson-Hightower, 18, were all taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.

Wilson-Hightower is currently listed in critical condition. McRae and Humphries have been released from the hospital.

Clark Avenue was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

The incident is being investigated by the Crash Reconstruction Unit.