Shocking video shows brutal brawl at Waffle House

LIMA, Ohio — Authorities in Ohio have released video of a massive brawl at a local Waffle House.

According to WCMH, the fight happened at about 3 a.m. on Dec. 26. The video was posted just 24 hours after a brawl broke out at a Waffle House in Fayetteville.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Dec. 27 in hopes of learning more about the brawl.

(Warning: Video contains graphic images and language)

Deputies say a second fight broke out in the parking lot before the situation was resolved.

Moniqua Lasenby, 26, was arrested and charged with persistent disorderly conduct. Nahporchia Allen, 22, was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct by fighting.

The video has more than 160,000 views.