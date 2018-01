RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A downed power line has knocked down power for more than 1,000 people in Randolph County Tuesday morning.

The line is located at the intersection of High Point Street and Holder Street in Randleman.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, 1,300 people are currently without power.

Outages were first reported at 3:07 a.m. and power may not be restored until 4 p.m.

Duke Energy crews are currently at the scene.