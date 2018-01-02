× Man found dead after house fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was found dead as firefighters responded to a house fire in Greensboro Tuesday afternoon, according to Greensboro Fire Department Chief Dwayne Church.

Firefighters responded to 127 Concord St. at 2:50 p.m.

Church said it is the fire department’s understanding that a husband, wife and granddaughter lived in the house and were inside at the time for the fire.

A man was found deceased inside the house.

Two females made it out of the house to safety, Church said.

The fire is under control at this time, according to Church.

There is no word on what started the fire.