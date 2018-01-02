× Man accused of firing shots at Reidsville home with family sleeping inside

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A Reidsville man is accused of firing shots at a home with a family sleeping inside.

At about 3 a.m. on Dec. 29, Rockingham County deputies responded a home in the 100 block of Peony Lane, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said a 26-year-old man, his 25-year-old wife, and two children were sleeping in the home at the time. Nobody was hurt.

Victor Donte McCollum has since been arrested and charged four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling in connection with the incident. He was also charged with pretrial release.

He was taken to the Rockingham County Jail on a $150,000 secured bond. He has a Jan. 29 court date.

Anyone with any information can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.